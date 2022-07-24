Home World California, devastating fire near Yosemite park: more than 6,000 people evacuated
World

California, devastating fire near Yosemite park: more than 6,000 people evacuated

by admin
California, devastating fire near Yosemite park: more than 6,000 people evacuated

THE ANGELS – Thousands of hectares devastated, over 6,000 people displaced from their homes, more than 2,000 homes and businesses without electricity, ten properties destroyed and thousands more threatened by flames. The effects of the fires in California, probably also due to the high temperatures, are terrifying. The governor Gavin Newson declared a state of emergency for Mariposa County. A fire broke out here on Friday and quickly spread not far from Yosemite National Park, where the giant sequoias had already been plagued by flames in recent days. More than 500 firefighters are working non-stop with aircraft assistance.

In recent years, California and other parts of the western United States have been ravaged by huge, rapidly evolving wildfires, caused by years of drought and climate change. According to Daniel Swain,
of the University of California, the fire “has spread in all directions due to burning and drought. The series of relatively small and nondestructive fires that have hit California so far this season seem to be over.”

(afp)

Citizens posted images of a huge and impressive vortex of thick smoke rising from the forest, like a tornado, on social networks.

The weather forecast does not bode well for a quick solution to the problem. “The extreme heat will continue in the central United States and extend to the Northeast this weekend, with record temperatures expected across the region on Sunday,” the National Weather Service (NWS) said. Warm “which will then fuel bad weather in the northern Midwest, with dangerous winds, large hail and some tornadoes.” According to the NWS, the temperature could even reach 43 degrees in some areas of Utah (west), Arizona (south) and the northeast.

See also  Will China get involved in mediation to end the war?

You may also like

Pope Francis landed in Canada, the pontiff made...

California on fire, Yosemite park also threatened

The “New York Times” against Giorgia Meloni is...

Tunisia votes the Constitution that cancels the Spring

Ivan and Vlada, married in Ukraine at war....

Two 75-mile lines of skyscrapers: Saudi Arabia’s project...

The Harry Potter auction is a fiasco: and...

Authoritative release of joint prevention and control mechanism...

Philippines: ambush in a Manila university, three dead...

World Health Organization declares monkeypox outbreak a global...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy