Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam signed a joint statement to establish a high-level meeting mechanism of the three countries for the first time

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-11-22 01:43

CCTV news client on the afternoon of the 20th local time, during the 43rd ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly held in Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia, Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Wang Dinh Hue, Cambodian National Assembly Chairman Han Sanglin and Lao National Assembly Chairman Sai Somphon Phongvihan signed the Cambodia-Laos Agreement. The joint statement of the chairmen of the National Assembly of the three countries established the first high-level meeting mechanism of the three countries of Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam.

The chairmen of the National Congresses of the three countries unanimously agreed to upgrade the current meeting of directors of the committees to the “High-Level Meeting of the Chairmen of the Three National Congresses of Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam”, which will be held every two years and co-chaired by the chairmen of the three National Congresses; program. The establishment of the high-level meeting mechanism of the Cambodian-Laos-Vietnamese National Assembly is in line with the vision of the past presidents of the National Assembly of the three countries.

The joint statement pointed out that the establishment of the high-level meeting mechanism of the three countries of Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam is aimed at strengthening and consolidating friendship, close unity and comprehensive cooperation, focusing on economic and social development, national defense and security cooperation, and people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and is committed to the sustainable development of the three countries and regions; promoting and monitoring The implementation of the agreements, action plans and cooperation projects agreed by the three governments, as well as the multilateral agreements participated by the three countries; promote the exchange and sharing of information, experience and good practices in the implementation of the functions and tasks of the three parliaments; allocate financial budgets and discuss how to Mobilize funds from partners within and outside the Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam region to implement plans and projects in the development triangle and other areas of cooperation.

The 43rd ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly was held in Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia, from the 20th to the 25th local time.