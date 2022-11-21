Ant-Man 3

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on November 22, according to foreign media reports, Marvel’s new movie “Ant-Man 3” released new stills, Ant-Man encounters his rival Kang the Conqueror, and it will be released in North America on February 17 next year.

Adapted from Marvel Comics’ superheroes “Ant-Man” Scott Lang and “The Wasp” Hope Van Dyne, the film is produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios. This film is the sequel to the 2018 film “Ant-Man and the Wasp”, and it is also the 31st film work of the “Marvel Cinematic Universe”, which belongs to the fifth stage of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Directed by Peyton Reed from a screenplay by Jeff Lovenes, with Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Katherine Newton and Jonathan Major starring.

In November 2019, Marvel Studios officially confirmed the production of the third Ant-Man independent film, Peyton Reed confirmed to return to direct the sequel, Paul Rudd also returned to play the title character “Ant-Man” Scott Lang, Evangeline Lilly and Michael Douglas return as Hope Van Dyne and Hank Pym, respectively. In April 2020, Jeff Loveness was hired to pen the script. In December, Michelle Pfeiffer was confirmed to return as Janet Van Dyne, and Katherine Newton and Jonathan Myers were confirmed to participate in the film. The film will start shooting in Turkey in early February 2021, and location shooting will start in San Francisco in mid-June 2021. The main shooting will start at the Pine Forest Studio in Buckinghamshire, England at the end of July 2021, and will be completed in 2022. The shooting location also includes Atlanta .

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Frenzy tells the story of Scott Lang, Hope Van Dyne, Hank Pym, Janet Van Dyne, and Kathy Long who are accidentally sucked into the Quantum Realm and While embarking on adventures and breaking through yourself, you need to face the powerful villain Kang the Conqueror.

