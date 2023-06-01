Home » Canada will introduce the requirement that warnings about the risks of smoking be printed on every single cigarette
Since August 1, warnings on the health risks of smoking have been issued in Canada they will begin to be printed on every single cigarette, and no longer just on the outside of the pack. The obligation will be phased in and must be valid for all tobacco products by April 2025. Canada, which has set itself the goal of reducing the percentage of smokers to less than 5 by 2035, is the first country in the world to make this decision.

“Wand labeling of individual cigarettes and other tobacco products will make it virtually impossible to avoid health warnings altogether,” said Health Minister Carolyn Bennett. Among the phrases that will be printed are “poison in every puff” and “cigarettes harms children”.

