Capture of Gang Member Threatening Woman and Family in Las Orquídeas Urbanization

The National Civil Police (PNC) has reported the capture of Ronald Lisandro González Arévalo, who was recorded in a video threatening a woman and her family in the Las Orquídeas urbanization in Apopa. The video quickly spread on social networks, showing González boasting about being a gang member and indicating his involvement in criminal activities.

In the video, González can be seen arguing with a woman from the street outside her house, making threatening gestures and alluding to his gang affiliations. The capture of González took place in the Las Orquídeas urbanization in the municipality of Apopa as a result of the investigation.

The PNC has stated that González will have to face the consequences of his actions. The capture of individuals involved in criminal activities is a crucial step towards maintaining law and order in the community.

By: Marcela Juárez

The PNC El Salvador also posted on its official Twitter account about the capture, sharing the video that had gone viral on social networks. The tweet mentioned González’s name and highlighted his threats towards the woman and her family. It emphasized the importance of capturing González to ensure the safety of the community.

The video and the subsequent capture of González serve as a reminder of the ongoing challenges faced by communities dealing with gang-related violence, as well as the efforts made by law enforcement agencies to bring perpetrators to justice.

Residents of Las Orquídeas urbanization and surrounding areas can now breathe a sigh of relief knowing that González has been apprehended. The police will continue their efforts to maintain peace and security in the Apopa municipality and throughout El Salvador.

