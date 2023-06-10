Cardinal Parolin: Casaroli, a man of dialogue, brings hope to the Church in Eastern Europe – Vatican News Vatican

In his homily on the 25th anniversary of Cardinal Casaroli’s death, Cardinal Parolin, Secretary of State for the Holy See, praised the cardinal, who had long served in the diplomatic field of the Holy See, for his “constant trust in God that never made him shrink from difficulties”.

(Vatican News Network)“In a historical moment of great geopolitical confrontation and persecution of the Church in Eastern Europe, with a firm faith in the providence of God and the ability to entrust oneself to God even in times of extreme difficulty, Agostino Casaroli ) Cardinal became an outstanding interlocutor.” These were the words of approval of Cardinal Parolin, Secretary of State for the Holy See, in his homily on the 25th anniversary of the death of Cardinal Casarolli on Friday afternoon, June 9. The commemorative Mass was held at the Church of St. John the Baptist in Castel San Giovanni, northern Italy, Cardinal Casarolli’s birthplace.

Meeting challenges with God’s providence

Cardinal Parolin mentioned that despite the difficult family conditions, Casaroli developed a strong and clear faith, in fact, “he never lost hope in God’s divine providence”. Cardinal Parolin explained: “The constant trust in God and the childlike entrustment to God’s will made him never shrink back in the face of seemingly impossible difficulties and problems”. Casarolli’s “beautiful and optimistic life story” teaches us never to lose our trust in God’s divine providence.

superb diplomatic talent

Next, the Cardinal preached that Casaroli served the great diplomatic mission of the Holy See. During the more than ten years of his service, the world was still divided by the “Iron Curtain”. Casarolli’s “idea of ​​patient and valuable diplomatic activity, especially in the years of confrontation between East and West, in order to restore even the slightest hope of survival and future to the Church oppressed by the communist regime”. As a result, Casarolli has been called “a man of conversations,” which are “long and difficult conversations.” He was “appreciated and supported by many, including important figures of the Holy See”, but he also attracted “opposition and criticism” from many who considered him too submissive and compromising before the Soviet-led bloc” .

For this reason, Cardinal Parolin, Secretary of State for the Holy See, noted that Casarolli’s actions were motivated by “a firm belief in the mission of the Church, which is called to give to poor and rich, learned and ignorant, believers and Agnostics preach the hope of the kingdom of heaven. Why not?, even to the atheists “to preach the hope of the kingdom of heaven.

Serving minors in a juvenile reformatory

The Secretary of State then mentioned that Cardinal Casarolli had always maintained the spirit of an ordinary priest’s pastoral service, who “loved his apostolic duties and for many years, until his death, cared for generations of young people in the Roman juvenile reformatory”. “For the ‘unfortunate lives’ of these young people, Casaroli spent almost all his money, providing them with clothes and other indispensable items.”

Finally, Cardinal Parolin concludes that in Cardinal Casaroli “pervasive throughout his diplomatic career” is the belief that he “always looks to the infinite, unrevealed horizon of history, expecting the providence of God’s plan in his future.” presented extensively.”

