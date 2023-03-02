Nemanja Nedović left a short message after the defeat of Zvezda by Bayern

Source: MN Press

Nemanja Nedović spoke later the painful defeat of Red Star against Bayern. After the match, he wrote a short message on Instagram: “Know this – you can come back after anything“. He, like the rest of the team and the fans, must be very hurt by the failure in the Audi home, where Nedović entered the last quarter furiously, leading the red and whites to a nine-point advantage five minutes before the end (75:66), and then were all together left without a solution and lost.

Bayern captain Vladimir Lucic started the home team with threes, Fredi Gillespie did a great job next to him, and Zvezda dropped to 11-15 and its chances of placing in the Top 8 are running out even in theory. Duško Ivanović, the coach of the red and white team, spoke about this after the match in a raised tone of voice. “Zvezda doesn’t give up, and neither do I – never!“, said the head of the red and white team.

Crvena zvezda will now turn to the ABA league, where they will host Cibona on Sunday, and then in a “double” Euroleague week, they will play against Efes in Belgrade on Tuesday and Panathinaikos in Athens on Thursday.