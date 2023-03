The Czech handball players lost to the home team 29:37 at the start of the prestigious Golden League preparatory tournament in the Netherlands on Thursday. After a balanced first half, the women of Norwegian coach Bent Dahl kept pace with the high favorites in Eindhoven until the middle of the second act, but in the end they already dominated the world champions from 2019. The top scorer of the match was Czech prop Markéta Jeřábková.

