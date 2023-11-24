Home » cars and buses set on fire – Corriere TV
World

by admin
Tensions erupted after the stabbing of five people near a school

After five people were injured this afternoon during a knife attack occurred in Dublin – Ireland – this evening violent accidents broke out near the targeted school and in other areas of the city and several cars and buses were set on fire.

November 23, 2023

