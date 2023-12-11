Home » fire in an oil refinery in Iran – Corriere TV
World

by admin
Some social media users are speaking of “mysterious” explosions, sharing images of the violent fire that hit a fuel refinery in Birjand, in eastern Iran.
There were two explosions: the fire that affected the small refinery caused two explosions and remained out of control for a few hours, all 18 of the refinery’s tanks went up in flames.
The initial stages of the fire consumed 1.5 million liters of fuel.
No injuries were reported, but the damage has yet to be assessed.

December 11, 2023 – Updated December 11, 2023, 10:23 am

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

