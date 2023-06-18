Chile, new species of dinosaur discovered – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) A new species of dinosaur discovered in Chile. Scientists have announced that they have found in Patagonia the remains of a dinosaur dubbed “Gonkoken nanoi”, a herbivorous species hitherto unknown in the southern hemisphere. According to experts, this specimen reached 4 meters in length and weighed a ton. The searches began about a decade ago after an expedition from the Chilean Antarctic Institute (INACH) discovered yellowish bone fragments at the foot of a hill in the Las Chinas River valley, an area near Torres del Paine National Park ( in Chilean Patagonia), the epicenter of important paleontological discoveries in recent years. Scientists have not only managed to identify the new dinosaur species, but also to digitally reconstruct its skeleton. “Chile is amazing, both because of its extraordinary conservation conditions and because it is biogeographically special,” said Alexander Vargas, director of Red Paleontológica at the University of Chile and lead author of the study. (LaPresse)