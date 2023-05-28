Home » China has its first medium-long range passenger aircraft: flight christening for the C919
World

China has its first medium-long range passenger aircraft: flight christening for the C919

by admin
China has its first medium-long range passenger aircraft: flight christening for the C919

The C919, China’s first domestically produced passenger aircraft, took off on its maiden flight today. State TV showed the C919 soaring into the skies above Shanghai, bound for the capital Beijing. It was built by the Commercial Aviation Corporation of China (Comac) in hopes of breaking the dominance of single-aisle jets from Airbus and Boeing. However, the 164-seat aircraft still relies heavily on Western components, including engines and avionics, i.e. electronic equipment installed on board aircraft.

The C919 took off at 10:32 local time from Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport, where COMAC and China Eastern Airlines are based, and landed two hours later at Beijing Airport
The aircraft will return to Shanghai on Sunday evening, before making a longer flight to the southwestern city of Chengdu on Monday.

Baptism for the C919, the first passenger aircraft made in China

Photogallery15 photos

View

State-owned China Eastern Airlines has ordered five aircraft. Comac – which expects to produce 150 aircraft a year within the next five years – says it has already secured more than 1,200 orders for the C919. But some experts say most of these orders are letters of intent from domestic customers.

President Xi Jinping, who sat in the cockpit of a C919 model a few years ago, described the project as one of China‘s most innovative achievements.

Find out more

Find out more

Comac began work on the aircraft 15 years ago with the aim of competing with the Airbus A320 neo and Boeing 737 Max. The aircraft has a maximum flight capacity of 3,500 miles (5,630 kilometers) and can carry up to 158-168 passengers.

See also  News Udinese – No break, he resumes immediately / The point from Bruseschi

You may also like

Che Tempo Che Fa, Luciana Littizzetto’s letter to...

Casale Comics&Games – Mondo Japan

THEY SET UP FOR US, AS IF WE...

Bayern players call out Borussia Dortmund who will...

Serie A, Lazio-Cremonese 3-2: Sarri defends second place

Cannes Film Festival 2023: where to see movies...

Norwegians shocked as Serbs beat in the final...

Erdogan wins again: “It is the century of...

a drop of seven points

Vojvodina beat Nerbo in the final of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy