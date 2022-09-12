BEIJING – Almost five and a half million tons of greenhouse gases. So much they would have produced the over nine billion tampons that China has done in these nearly three years of pandemic.

The life cycle of a single test – from sampling on the patient to its disposal in incinerators – according to scholars of the Guangdong University of Technology, della Beijing University of Chemical Technology e della University of Michigan involves the emission of 0.6 kilograms of carbon dioxide – about half of that produced by the daily electricity consumption of an average Chinese citizen.