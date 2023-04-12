The Chinese threatens to declare war a Taiwan, the ‘rebel island’ says it will be prepared and is asking for help from Western countries. The crisis inIndo-Pacific risks opening a new war front between the People’s Republic and the group, with the United States in the lead, who said he was ready to defend Taiwan’s autonomy in case of military invasion by the army of Xi Jinping. Just the president of the Asian giant has returned to speak of the tension between the two governments, appealing to his armed forces to “strengthen training in the direction of real fights“, while the Taipei Ministry of Transport lets it be known that Beijing will impose a no fly zone north of Taiwan for April 16, to coincide with “space activities”which will last 27 minutes, from 9.30 to 9.57.

The new step forward in the scale of tension comes after three days of exercises, which ended on Monday, in which Beijing simulated a armed attack con live ammunition to the island. On the other hand, it was just the Dragon to announce that it will maintain pressure on Taiwan by pledging not to leave room for ad “separatist activities” and signaling that tensions are bound to remain. “We will not leave room for any form of Taiwanese separatist activity,” he assured Zhu Fenglian, spokesman for the Taiwan Affairs Office, which belongs to the central government, in the first briefing after the manoeuvres. Beijing’s demonstrations of strength did not come by chance after the meeting of The Angels between the president of the island Tsai Ing-wen and the speaker of the US Chamber Kevin McCarthy. Meeting to which the People’s Republic said it was strongly opposed, promising harsh repercussions.

Taipei remains at attention. the foreign minister, Joseph Wuhe said that China “seems to be trying to get ready to unleash the guerra against Taiwan”, which is why the island’s government “must prepare”. US intelligence believes that Xi Jinping has ordered the military to be ready for the invasion 2027. According to Wu “Chinese leaders will think twice before deciding to use force against Taiwan, but the country simply needs to be prepared”.

Wu also responded to Beijing’s threats regarding the president’s visit to America by arguing that “China cannot prescribe how Taiwan makes its friends. And China cannot dictate how our friends want to help Taiwan.” And it is precisely to those whom they consider friends that the government of Taipei is once again turning to, after the declarations of the French president, Emmanuel Macronwho said he was against the involvement of France and European countries in the Taiwan dossier, which is instead at the top of the American agenda. “Facing the continuum authoritarian expansionismit is even more crucial that democracies actively unite”, said the Taiwanese president adding that “the Canada it is a very important democratic partner. We are willing to do our best to jointly safeguard the values ​​of freedom and democracy with Canada and many other like-minded international partners.” While the representative of Taipei in France, Chihung Wu, he addressed Macron directly: “Taiwan needs France. We hope that France can play an even more positive role e engage more“. Chihchung Wu specified that this need not necessarily translate into military support: “We are not naive, we are not here hoping that France will send the army to Taiwan, that France will die for Taiwan”. But there are “many ways” to express one’s support, he continued, citing the example of war in Ukrainewhere Paris sends self-propelled howitzers Caesar. “One of the causes of the war in Ukraine is that nobody believed in the war. In Taiwan, everyone believes in war and therefore there will be no war.”