by palermolive.it – ​​7 minutes ago

The Urban Plan for Sustainable Mobility of the Metropolitan City of Palermo is underway with the questionnaire for citizen participation. The mobility of tomorrow, and what will it be like for you? This is the title of the open questionnaire…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo and urban mobility, “How will it be for you?”: the online questionnaire for citizens appeared 7 minutes ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it».