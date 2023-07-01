Home » column of smoke visible from miles away – Corriere TV
The cause of the fire is being investigated, no injuries or damage to buildings were reported

A fire has broken out inside the Warner Bros. Studios, causing a plume of smoke in the Burbank area near Los Angeles in the United States. Firefighters quickly contained the flames that spread after a transformer shorted out. The cause of the fire is being investigated. No injuries or damage to buildings were reported, the Burbank Fire Department said.

Jul 1, 2023 – Updated Jul 1, 2023, 12:40pm

