BEIJING – Despite restrictions and lockdowns, Covid cases continue to rise in China: 5,643 those recorded yesterday by official statistics, a record for six months now. Such high numbers have not been seen since last May 2nd.

After the speculations of recent days on an imminent reopening of the country, starting from March, which had excited the markets, the cold shower arrived over the weekend: China will “unshakably” adhere to current controls on the virus, given the outbreaks increasingly serious, announced the National Health Commission.