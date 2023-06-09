Croteam reveals The Talos Principle II gameplay

After announcing its development last month, Croatian studio Croteam revealed today with a trailer the gameplay of The Talos Principle IIeagerly awaited new first-person puzzle game coming to Xbox Series X|S later this year.

Set in a distant future where humanity has long since died out, human culture survives on endless robots made in our image and likeness. Embarking on a mission to investigate a mysterious megastructure, we’ll be confronted with questions about the nature of the cosmos, faith versus reason, and humanity’s fear of repeating the mistakes.

There will be more brain-bending puzzles, accompanied by unique new gameplay including mind transferring and gravity manipulation. There’s also a deep character-driven story, with multiple endings to get lost in, and a host of strangely beautiful and strange environments to explore, including a city on the brink of a paradigm shift and an island that holds the keys of the future.

We leave you with the movie together with a set of images: good vision.