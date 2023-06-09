Home » Croteam reveals The Talos Principle II gameplay
World

Croteam reveals The Talos Principle II gameplay

by admin
Croteam reveals The Talos Principle II gameplay

After announcing its development last month, Croatian studio Croteam revealed today with a trailer the gameplay of The Talos Principle IIeagerly awaited new first-person puzzle game coming to Xbox Series X|S later this year.

Set in a distant future where humanity has long since died out, human culture survives on endless robots made in our image and likeness. Embarking on a mission to investigate a mysterious megastructure, we’ll be confronted with questions about the nature of the cosmos, faith versus reason, and humanity’s fear of repeating the mistakes.

There will be more brain-bending puzzles, accompanied by unique new gameplay including mind transferring and gravity manipulation. There’s also a deep character-driven story, with multiple endings to get lost in, and a host of strangely beautiful and strange environments to explore, including a city on the brink of a paradigm shift and an island that holds the keys of the future.

We leave you with the movie together with a set of images: good vision.

MX Video – The Talos Principle II

See also  "Hosting Ukrainian refugees can carry risks". The commander of the US Army to the military

You may also like

Argentina refinances debt for 36 billion

Today’s Stock Exchanges, June 9th. Prices down, the...

Two migrants found dead on a beach in...

Ubisoft explains why Assassin’s Creed Mirage is a...

France, the hero and the killer: the two...

Janelle Monáe, crítica de The Age Of Pleasure...

Zenica miners are still on strike | Info

Storm in Teslić | Info

“Workers keep the wages of the previous contract”

Demolition of a building in Isola delle Femmine...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy