Culinary and cultural journey: five cultural festivals to explore this month of July from Yaoundé to Mengong – Journey to the heights… Voyage of flavors

You are looking for a unique and enriching cultural experience, I recommend that you participate in one of these five cultural festivals that take place during the months of July and August in Cameroon between Yaoundé, Mengong and Ebolowa.

Cameroon Grill Festival

First of all, the Cameroon Grill Festival is an opportunity for grill lovers to discover the country’s culinary specialties. The Cameroon Grill Festival takes place at the Palais des Sports in Yaoundé from July 6 to 23, 2023. This event is an opportunity for grill lovers to taste grilled meat, fish and vegetables, as well as dishes traditional in the country. In addition to food, you can also enjoy music and humor with many artists.

“Bia So Mengong” Festival – cultural festivals

The “Bia So Mengong” festival is an unmissable cultural event that celebrates the richness and cultural diversity of the southern region. From July 15 to 29, 2023, take advantage of 15 days of activities to discover the traditions and customs of different villages, while having fun and entertaining you. On the program, KAM’ART Seminars, palm wine competition, songo competition, exhibitions of works of art and many others. Mengong is a commune located in the South region and the department of Mvila, one hour and forty-five minutes by road from Yaoundé. To get there, just take a travel agency that goes to Eblowa and tell the driver his stop at Mengong.

Festival Kesughu Wum – cultural festivals

The Kesughu Wum Festival aims to promote the values ​​of peace, cordiality, conviviality and brotherhood. The objective is to allow nationals of the district of Wum, North-West region to defend their cultural identity. Several activities are planned, namely the election of Miss Wum 2023, concerts, fashion shows, conference-debates, gastronomic and craft fair. See you at the Palais des Congrès in Yaoundé from July 20 to 22, 2023.

Festival Newly Dead.

Festival Pie-Claude Hard

The Pie-Claude Ngumu festival, meanwhile, will allow visitors to discover Ngumu’s work. A versatile actor in the Cameroonian ecclesiastical, cultural and artistic scene from the 1960s to the 1990s. The aims to honor his memory and to transmit his vision of the revalorization of Cameroonian culture. On the program, conferences, film screenings, concerts of traditional and contemporary music, art exhibitions and artistic interventions. The part that interests me the most, the tourist and cultural excursion in his village Seriously. This is to enjoy the air from the Ekoa Zang spring.

Festival du Mbol

Finally, the Mbol festival is an opportunity to celebrate the culinary heritage of the Eastern region of Cameroon. You can savor typical dishes prepared by local chefs. Participate in conferences, workshops and cooking demonstrations. And mainly the “Mbol”. A sticky sauce consisting of smoked meat, smoked fish, prawns, crayfish and pistachio balls. See you at the National Museum of Yaoundé from August 10 to 12, 2023.

Festival National Yevôl

Have you ever tasted dog meat? Yes, you read that right, dog meat. It is the main attraction of the Yevôl National Festival. Cultural and culinary festival of the Yevol peoples in the city of Ebolowa, South region. The third edition will be held from August 3 to 5 in Ebolowa. On the program, an exhibition of Yevôl know-how, dog slaughter ritualboard games in this case “the songho” et “follow me” . And many others…

Poster of the second edition of the Yevôl National Festival

So, if you are looking to discover the cultural richness of Cameroon, do not miss these festivals!

