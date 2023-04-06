A zoo of giant animal sculptures made from recycled and re-signified material arrives at the Mundo das Crianças park, in Jundiaí/SP. O Urban Zoo Play is a project that transformed works of art into activities and games, bringing meaning, reflections and artistic processes to a playful and interactive world.

There are six giant sculptures sculpted by artists who used various types of recycled materials to compose, in addition to the project’s traditional sculpture of a giant animal, a game or game, such as “Batalha Narval” (yes, NaRval), “Joaninha Jogo da Velha” and “ Rubik’s Cube Chimera”.

Zoo Urbano Play will be on site until June 29th.

Clique here to make a mandatory appointment to visit on weekends and holidays.

Free access and parking.

Take note: João Cereser Highway, Pista Sul, Km 64+400, in Jundiaí, São Paulo.