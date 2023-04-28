Dante Exum was not seriously injured | Sports

Dante Egzum is much better than it seemed at first and could soon get back on his feet!

Izvor: Profimedia/Burak Akbulut / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM

He’s Australian Gershon Jabusele caught in the chaos that arose after an unsportsmanlike move Serhija Ljulja and he slammed him on the floor, and although the injury is there, the first recordings show that it is not a serious injury.

Ekzum has problems with the ligaments on his lower leg, but they are not torn. It is not known how long he will have to take a break, but it is clear that the situation is much better than it seemed at first.

Exum left the field with the help of his teammates, and this morning he was seen leaning on crutches at the airport in Belgrade. Although it was a bleak picture, there is a possibility that Exum may even recover for the third match of this series because he only strained his ligaments.

Of course, the decision of the Euroleague on suspensions and disciplinary procedures is now awaited, which must be made within 24 hours from the time of the match, and many players, including Exum, are threatened with a possible suspension. Time is running out, everyone is waiting for new news about Exum’s health and Euroleague decisions.