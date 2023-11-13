Devastation in Gaza: Thousands Flee Amidst Destruction

Headline: Scale of Destruction in Gaza Becomes Clear as Israel Intensifies Operation

As Israel’s ground and air operation in Gaza intensifies, the scale of destruction in the region is becoming increasingly apparent. Thousands of Gazans have fled the besieged enclave, with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claiming to have destroyed 130 Hamas tunnel approaches and operating “in the heart of Gaza City.”

According to the Health Ministry in Ramallah, based on sources in Hamas-controlled Gaza, the death toll in Gaza has surpassed 10,000, with more than 1.5 million people, over half the population, displaced. The UN estimates that at least 40,000 homes were completely destroyed and 222,000 suffered partial damage in the airstrikes, with satellite analysis suggesting between 13% and 17% of all structures in Gaza are damaged.

Gaza, one of the most densely populated places in the world, is facing a growing humanitarian crisis. The UN reports that at least 45% of homes in Gaza have been destroyed or damaged since November 4, and up to 200,000 people are now homeless. Northern Gaza has been without electricity or fuel since October 11, with a third of hospitals closing and remaining facilities operating with limited resources.

The situation at the Rafah border crossing, the only route in and out of Gaza not controlled by Israel, is dire. Israel’s multiple airstrikes near the crossing, coupled with its closure by Egypt since Hamas’ attack on Israel in October, have severely limited aid delivery. With Gaza’s only power plant out of fuel and the northern seawater desalination plant also inoperable, hundreds of thousands of civilians are without drinking water, and most sewage pumping facilities are not operational.

As the fighting continues to escalate, the humanitarian situation in Gaza is worsening. Aid groups have warned that more assistance is urgently needed. The intensifying conflict has had devastating consequences for the people of Gaza, and the international community is being urged to step in and provide assistance to alleviate the growing crisis.

CNN is providing visualizations of the war through maps, charts, and more to help provide a comprehensive understanding of the situation on the ground in Gaza.

