Discovering eight ecological quotes from African heroes – Being sensitive to your environment

Some of them died in defense of the environment, others escaped, not without impact. These men and women who defended ecological convictions in Africa, however, very often remain absent from the collective memory when it comes to questioning the history of ecological thought.

Today inseparable from African ecological thought, these few infographics look back on their words and writings. These heroes of environmental protection in Africa are indeed authentic sources of inspiration for younger generations.

Quotes to remember the spiritual and social importance of trees

Wangari Muta Maathai is one of the most beautiful figures of ecological commitment in Africa. An intellectual woman and environmental activist, she has had such an impact through her commitment that today millions of young people across the African continent identify with her fight and plant trees everywhere.

She was also the first woman from East and Central Africa to study for a doctorate. In 2004, she received the Nobel Prize of Peacebecoming the first African woman to receive this prestigious distinction.

It is said of him that he pushed back the desert in Africa. Yacouba Sawadogo devotes all her energy to fighting the effects of global warming by using ancestral techniques to plant trees in the desert.

Calls for the responsibility of polluters and more media coverage of youth engagement

Youba Sokona is one of the most important scientific voices in Africa on climate. From his position at the IPCC level, he is only sounding the alarm. Above all, he calls for African solutions to the climate crisis.

In this quote he above all highlights the fact that the African continent, which pollutes less than the others, is suffering the full brunt of the consequences of global warming: a way of situating responsibilities and calling for a certain justice in the efforts to combat it. against global warming.

Vanessa Nakate is today a key figure in the African ecological youth movement. Made famous by a deplorable situation, she continues to carry the message that more visibility is needed for the actions of the youth of the continent which suffers the most from the consequences of global warming.

As a reminder, in January 2020, a media scandal broke out following the Davos summit, where Vanessa Nakate was removed from a photo featuring Greta Thunberg and other activists. The young activist stepped up to the plate to turn it into an angle of struggle. This situation has drawn attention to a sort of media invisibility of the commitment of African youth.

When political heroes step up to the plate

For the icon of the fight against racial segregation, the environmental problem is not just a question of awareness in Africa. For him, the real issue lies in poverty and lack of education.

Better known for his political fight than for his fight for the environment or for the cause of women, Thomas Sankara is also a important figures of the ecological movement in Africa.

The voice of local communities facing polluting factories

And Saro-Wiwa a risked his life for the defense of the environment by denouncing the ravages of multinationals in the Niger Delta.

Phyllis Omido won $12 million in winning a lawsuit against an influential factory, with incredible determination for the environmental and humanitarian cause.

