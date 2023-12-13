Home » «Do you want a ceasefire? Call Hamas” and the Israeli ambassador to the UN shows the leader Sinwar’s telephone number – Corriere TV
«Do you want a ceasefire? Call Hamas" and the Israeli ambassador to the UN shows the leader Sinwar's telephone number

«Do you want a ceasefire? Call Hamas” and the Israeli ambassador to the UN shows the leader Sinwar’s telephone number – Corriere TV

The representative asked the Assembly to lay down their weapons and release all hostages

At the United Nations General Assembly, the Israeli ambassador, Gilad Erdan, showed the telephone number of Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip. “Call him if you want a ceasefire,” Erdan said, showing the audience a sign with what was presumably his telephone number written on it. “Call them and ask Hamas to lay down their weapons, release the hostages and hand themselves over: this will lead to a ceasefire that will last forever,” he added.

December 13, 2023 – Updated December 13, 2023, 6:52 pm

