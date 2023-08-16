Doctors Successfully Remove Nut from Six-Year-Old Girl’s Esophagus at Holguín Pediatric Hospital

Doctors Successfully Remove Nut from Six-Year-Old Girl’s Esophagus in Holguín Hospital

Doctors at the “Octavio de la Concepción de la Pedraja” pediatric hospital in Holguín have achieved a milestone by successfully removing a nut from the esophagus of a six-year-old girl. According to a report from the local news portal Radio Angle, the incident occurred when the girl accidentally swallowed the nut and was an epileptic patient.

The young girl was brought to the Banes hospital by her grandmother, who rushed her to seek immediate medical assistance. The doctors at the hospital’s Guard Corps evaluated her and discovered that the nut was lodged in her cervical esophagus, as revealed by an X-ray.

Realizing the seriousness of the situation, the girl was immediately transferred to the Holguín pediatric hospital in an SIUM ambulance. Dr. Alberto Ibarra Batista, a specialist in Otorhinolaryngology, led the surgical team that operated on her upon arrival.

The procedure, called esophagoscopy, was performed with the girl under general anesthesia. Extracting the nut proved to be a laborious task, requiring the expertise of not only Dr. Ibarra Batista but also anesthesiologist Moraima Gendis, doctor Oscar López, and surgeon Adrián Ramírez.

Despite the significant trauma to the girl’s esophagus, no perforation occurred during the operation. To aid in the recovery of her muscular tube responsible for carrying food and liquids from the mouth to the stomach, a nasogastric tube was inserted.

Currently, the girl remains hospitalized and under observation. Fortunately, the tube has been removed, and she is now able to feed without any problems.

This is not the first time doctors at the Holguín pediatric hospital have saved a child from a foreign object. Just a few months ago, they successfully removed a nail from the right lung of a three-year-old boy who had accidentally aspirated it.

In another tragic incident, a one and a half-year-old child swallowed a metal spring, which required surgery performed by a multidisciplinary team at the same hospital.

These cases highlight the importance of immediate medical attention and the remarkable skills of the doctors and specialists at the Octavio de la Concepción de la Pedraja pediatric hospital in Holguín. Their expertise and dedication continue to save lives and ensure the well-being of the community’s children in the face of such emergencies.

