Đorđe Đoković’s closing speech at the Serbian Open | Sports

The director of the Serbian Open praised everyone at the organization, as well as the audience that cheered on the tennis players in Banja Luka during the previous seven days, and said that he will do everything to make the ATP 250 tournament Serbian Open a tradition in the town on Vrbas.

Source: Mondo/Slaven Petković

This year’s ATP 250 tournament Serbian Open ended with a spectacular final between Dušan Lajović and Andrej Rubljov.

In the match for the trophy in Banja Luka, Lajović defeated Rubljov 2:1 (in sets 6:3, 4:6, 6:4), and lifted the trophy handed to him by tournament director Đorđe Đoković.

At the trophy and award ceremony, he especially thanked the audience, which filled the stands of the newly built complex in the town of Vrbas during all the previous days.

“Dear people, thank you very much for coming in such numbers. We sent a beautiful picture around the world. Banja Luka was the center of the world, the center of tennis. This Sunday we managed to do something incredible. Thank you for everything, you magnified this event.” emphasized the brother of Novak Djokovic, who was sent off with a standing ovation from the Central Court.

There are many who participated in the organization of one of the biggest events in the history of Republika Srpska. In just four months, an impressive complex was built in the “Mladen Stojanović” park.

“I would like to thank everyone who put their lives aside to make this event happen and to build this beautiful stadium, in order to show Banjaluka in the best light. First of all, I would like to thank the president, the mayor, many people who me, first of all Draško Milinović, Vuk Kovačević, Vojin Pušica, Sanja… A huge number of people participated in all this and I am immensely grateful to them for that.”

Djokovic congratulated the winner of the trophy Dušan Lajović, as well as the finalist Andrej Rubljev, who showed top tennis in the final and delighted all those who were lucky enough to attend such an event, as well as those who followed the match for the trophy on small screens.

“I want to promise you that we will do absolutely everything to return the Serbian Open to Banjaluka. It is not an easy process at all. Mr. Žolt Beda was very kind and gave us the best possible evaluation and made this process easier for us. There was great skepticism when we came to Banjaluka, no one believed that we would manage to build all this and organize the tournament in such a short time, but the organization would not have been possible and we would not have received such praise if it were not for you, if it were not for the audience that filled this stadium every day. because of you and everyone who participated, we want to come back here and maintain the tradition, with the Serbian Open live for a long, long time”, Đorđe Djokovic said at the end.