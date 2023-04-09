Dragan Petrović Pele surprised everyone with recognition in the show “Divan Show”.

Source: Kurir TV printscreen

One of our most successful actors Dragan Petrović Pele can boast of a long and brilliant career that consists of a handful of notable roles both on the screen and in the theater.

The famous Serbian actor was now a guest on the show “Divan show” on Kurir television, where he discussed numerous current affairs with the host Ivan Gajić. During the conversation, he admitted that he is not the type who likes crowds, and that he even managed to escape from his prime ministers. His story surprised everyone.

“I don’t like premieres, I even ran away from my premieres through the window. Luckily, it wasn’t high, but on the ground floor. I ran away from my premiere two or three times. It happened at the Belgrade Drama Theater, where I spent 14 years. Then I went to university, and at the same time I was in BDP,” said the actor, then continued:

“I finish my work, sweep out the window straight into the car. I don’t like crowds, I usually watch before the premiere or a rerun. I prefer to watch in peace, not to call anyone, to watch in the evening.”

