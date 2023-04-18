Home » Duško Ivanovic yells at the players | Sports
Look at how Red Star coach Duško Ivanović got annoyed after the bad decisions of his players, in front of all Fakunda Kampac.

Izvor: TV Arena sport/screenshot

The coach of Crvena zvezda Meridianbet, Duško Ivanović, was angry with his players because of the large number of lost balls at the beginning of the match of the 26th round against Split. Crvena zvezda quickly went to a double-digit advantage due to the moody Petrushev, and then started to “play”, giving Split a few baskets, and that honestly annoyed Ivanovic, who at the end of the first period decided to call a timeout with the score 21:19. out on which he “grated” his players.

The impression is that criticism primarily related to Fakunda Kampacwho played too nonchalantly against the Dalmatians, so the red and white coach raised his voice.

“You lost two balls… You lost two balls!“, thundered Duško Ivanović and then explained to his players the tactical mistakes that brought Split back into the game, after which he introduced Luka Vildosa and Stefan Marković into the game, who tried to “connect the lines” in the home team since there was no real attacking rhythm.

Take a look at the time-out where Duško Ivanovic scolded his players who have to win if they still want to fight for Partizan for first place in the regular season of the ABA League.

Source: Arena Sport

