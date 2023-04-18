The most important news of calendar week 9/2023: Visual Studio 2022, GitHub Copilot and more

Thursday 06 April 2023
The most important news of calendar week 15/2023: Microsoft Azure, Visual Studio Code and more
What has happened to the Microsoft platform in the past week? Were there any important announcements or new knowledge resources? Our TechWiese team has put together interesting links for you.
Wednesday 05 April 2023
Faster conversion of JSON files to Bicep
Check out the latest version of the Bicep extension for Visual Studio Code: Save yourself tedious conversion steps with Paste as Bicep.
Monday 03 April 2023
Visual Studio Code: This is new in version 1.77
With version 1.77 you get a wealth of new and improved functions that will make your development projects easier and more efficient – see for yourself!
Monday 03 April 2023
Debugging threads with the “Parallel Stacks” window
The “Parallel Stacks” window is very useful for debugging multithreaded applications – the latest release of the Visual Studio Toolbox shows how.
