Egić on the labor market in Srpska | Info

Danijel Egić, Minister of Labor and Veterans’ Protection of the Republika Srpska, said that despite the record number of employees in Srpska – more than 290,000 people – the labor market lacks construction workers, doctors and drivers of heavy motor vehicles.

Egić said that the record number of employees in Srpska was not recorded by chance, but was the result of continuous work, monitoring of the situation on the market and in the area of ​​capital, and well-thought-out measures and strategies.

“The Government of Republika Srpska is in constant contact with the trade unions and the Union of Employers’ Associations through the relevant ministry, listens to the situation on the labor market and jointly creates certain measures that lead to such a good result”, said Egić for ATV.

Speaking about the arrival of foreign workers in Serbia, Egić said that the approved quota this year for the “import of foreign labor” amounts to 1,400 workers and has not yet been fulfilled.

He stated that employers predict that next year there will not be any drastic increase in the demand for foreign labor in the Republic of Srpska.

When it comes to the culture of memory, Egić says that 32 events of republican importance are recorded in the calendar of historical events and that, unfortunately, no one has been held accountable for the majority of crimes committed against Serbs, despite numerous evidence and witnesses.

“The Prosecutor’s Office and the Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina do not react to that”, said Egić and pointed to the case of Naser Orić, for whose crimes and brutalities there are witnesses.

He pointed out that Republika Srpska must cultivate a culture of memory and must never forget the crimes committed against the Serbian people.

“We hope that the criminals against the Serbs will someday have to answer,” said Egić and added that the judiciary of Bosnia and Herzegovina, if it imposes any punishment for crimes committed against Serbs, it should be minimal, while in contrast it imposes draconian punishments on Serbian soldiers and officers.

Speaking about the position of veteran categories in Republika Srpska, Egić said that the relevant ministry is working on the demands of the Republika Srpska Veterans Organization, which refer to the employment of children of fallen soldiers, an increase in the percentage of personal and family disability benefits, and an increase in the veteran’s allowance.

“We have entered the procedure of amending the law, i.e. creating a new regulation”, pointed out Egić and added that some requests of BORS were a bit hasty.

Egić said that the provision of housing for veterans can be ended through the allocation of non-refundable funds and the construction of housing units with less funds.

He said that no one in Republika Srpska is satisfied with the work of the Institute for Missing Persons of BiH when it comes to the process of searching for missing persons of Serbian nationality, but that the line ministry has no influence on its work.

Egić announced that the Ministry of Labor and Veterans’ and Disability Protection will assist in the rehabilitation of three memorial ossuaries in the Republika Srpska in Banja Luka, Nevesinje and East Sarajevo.

