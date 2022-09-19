CAIRO. The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities has unveiled the discovery of a red granite sarcophagus, found in the necropolis of Saqqara, belonging to Ptah-em-uya, “a high official” of Ramses II, pharaoh who reigned over Egypt in the 13th century century BC

The discovery was made by a team of Egyptian archaeologists from the University of Cairo in the famous archaeological site, located just over 15 kilometers south of the famous pyramids of Giza, a Unesco heritage site and known for the famous step pyramid of the pharaoh Djoser. .

Coming from the nobility, Ptah-em-uya was “royal secretary, chief overseer of cattle and head of the Ramasseum treasury,” a monument erected to the glory of Ramses II in Thebes, present-day Luxor. The dignitary was also “responsible for the offerings to all the gods of Upper and Lower Egypt,” said Mostafa Waziri, director of the Supreme Council of Antiquities.

The Egyptian archaeological mission of the Faculty of Archeology at Cairo University, excavating a granite sarcophagus of “Ptah-Im-Wea”, a high-ranking statesman from the reign of King Ramses II. This was during the excavations in the Saqqara antiquities area. pic.twitter.com/mLjh31bRQy — Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities (@TourismandAntiq) September 19, 2022

The tomb of Ptah-em-uya was discovered last year, but only recent excavations have unearthed the granite sarcophagus, “covered with inscriptions” to “protect the deceased” and “scenes representing his children and the god Horus », says the Ministry of Antiquities.

The Saqqara site has revealed many archaeological treasures in recent years, including an area containing 250 sarcophagi and 150 bronze statues. Some critics believe that the frenetic excavations in Egypt have privileged the media impact over solid academic research but Cairo is counting on these new discoveries to revive tourism, pending the inauguration of the “Great Egyptian Museum” (GEM), several times postponed. Referred to as “the largest archaeological museum in the world“, the GEM is expected to open this year.