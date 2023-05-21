Home » El Salvador, night of tragedy on the soccer field: 12 people die in the crowd
A heartfelt match that turned into a real tragedy. This is what happened during the night at the Cuscatlàn stadium in El Salvador for the match between Alianza and FAS, valid for the 23rd day of the championship. “Preliminarily…

A heartfelt match that turned into a real tragedy. This is what happened during the night at the Cuscatlàn stadium in El Salvador for the match between Alianza and FAS, valid for the 23rd day of the championship. “Preliminarily we have a death toll of twelvenine of which are here at the stadium and three others, which have been communicated to us, are in different hospitals.”

This is the official report of the authorities to tell what happened during the night. “Salvadoran football is in mourning – said the Director of the National Civil Police – There was a crowd of fans trying to get in to watch the match between Alianza and FAS”.

Apparently at least 500 people have needed medical care after the crush that occurred during the race. The match was then suspended with the emergency services evacuating people in an operation that also required the presence of police and military.

