«Enough shouted slogans, let's listen to the reasons of others» – Corriere TV
«Enough shouted slogans, let’s listen to the reasons of others» – Corriere TV

«Enough shouted slogans, let’s listen to the reasons of others» – Corriere TV

A moment of the live video with the deputy editor of the «Corriere della Sera» Barbara Stefanelli, author of «Love harder. Iranian girls walk in front of us” (Solferino)

«Raising the volume of the contrast» prevents us from going through the complexity of the phase we are experiencing: we propose a moment from the live video of November 28th with Barbara Stefanelli, deputy director of «Corriere della Sera» and author of the book «Love harder. Iranian girls walk in front of us” (Solferino), Niloofar Yamini, Guido Olimpio and Federico Rampini. Hosted by Maria Serena Natale.

November 29, 2023 – Updated November 29, 2023, 10:43 am

