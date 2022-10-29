[The Epoch Times, October 29, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Li Jing reported) As the CCP’s overseas police agencies continue to be exposed by the media, more and more European and American countries have launched investigations into the CCP’s “Overseas 110”. According to an independent investigative report, the CCP is conducting “illegal transnational policing operations” on five continents, harassing, intimidating and forcing migrants to return home to face criminal charges against critics of the CCP abroad.

In mid-September this year, the Spanish-based NGO “Safeguard Defenders” released a report, “110 Overseas: Chinese Transnational Policing Gone Wild” (see report point). here), revealing that the CCP has set up overseas police service stations in many countries around the world.

According to official figures, China‘s regional police force has at least 54 offices on five continents, the report said. The centers are named after the Chinese police emergency number 110. These police services are linked to local Chinese overseas associations in foreign countries, which in turn have close ties to the ruling Chinese Communist Party.

Germany launches investigation into CCP’s “Overseas 110”

Germany has become the latest country to investigate allegations that China has set up “illegal police stations” in the country.

On Friday (October 28), a spokesman for the interior ministry of the German state of Hesse confirmed to the “Frankfurter Allgemeine” that German authorities are investigating whether China has an illegal “police station” in Frankfurt.

The spokesman said German police and domestic security services were verifying the report by the Spanish rights group Safeguard Defenders.

Portuguese police have launched an investigation

The Portuguese Attorney General’s Office confirmed to Expresso on Thursday that Portuguese police have launched an investigation into the so-called “110 service stations” of Chinese police overseas.

The Express quoted police sources as saying that so far there have been no cases of migrants living in Portugal being forced to travel to China.

Ireland orders closure of CCP’s ‘Overseas 110’

The Irish Foreign Office on Thursday (27th) ordered the closure of the so-called Fuzhou Police Station Overseas Station in central Dublin.

The illegal police station opened earlier this year, and Chinese authorities say it provides services such as driver license renewals for Chinese nationals in Ireland.

However, the Irish Foreign Office said Chinese officials never sought permission to set up the agency in Dublin.

“All foreign actions on Irish soil must comply with the requirements of international and domestic law,” the Irish Times quoted a Foreign Office spokesman as saying. On this basis, the Foreign Office informed the Chinese embassy that the Capel Street office must Shut down and stop functioning.

The Chinese embassy confirmed that the office has now ceased operations.

UK MPs call for investigation

In the UK, Conservative MPs’ China Study Group has called for an investigation into reports of Chinese police overseas. There are three such police stations in the UK, two in London and one in Glasgow, according to the Protective Defenders report.

A CCP “Overseas 110” address in London is registered as a real estate agent, and an address in Glasgow, Scotland, is in a Chinese restaurant.

The activities of the Chinese Communist Party’s long arm in the UK are rampant. Finn Lau, the leader of the 2019 anti-extradition protests in Hong Kong, revealed that he was wanted by Chinese police and fled to the UK, but he was not safe in London.

In 2020, Liu Zudi was attacked in a street near his home in south London by three masked men who he believed were working for the Chinese government. “Because they didn’t say anything racist or take any of my personal belongings,” Liu Zudi told VOA.

“Over the years, we have had many dissidents in China and Hong Kong who have been stalked or attacked by the Chinese Communist Party in different ways,” he stressed.

Recently, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that the police station set up by the Chinese Communist Party in Glasgow will be taken “very seriously”, and Police Scotland is already paying attention to the matter.

Dutch government to investigate CCP’s harassment of dissidents

According to the report of “Protection Guard”, the CCP has set up at least two overseas police stations in the Netherlands. One is the “Lishui Police Overseas Chinese Station Amsterdam Station”, which is based on the Qingtian Association of the Netherlands. It is remotely controlled by the Lishui City Public Security Bureau of Zhejiang Province through the Internet One is an overseas branch, and the other is the Overseas 110 Alarm Service Desk set up by Fuzhou Public Security in Rotterdam.

“These institutions are illegal,” the Dutch foreign ministry said. A Dutch foreign ministry spokesman told The Epoch Times, “We will investigate what exactly they did here and take appropriate action.” “We take this very seriously.”

Chongqing dissident Wang Jingyu is currently in exile in the Netherlands. He was pursued by Chinese police for three years for criticizing the Chinese regime on social media. After he came to the Netherlands, the persecution of the CCP police followed suit.

On Tuesday (25th), Wang Jingyu disclosed to The Epoch Times, “In February this year, the CCP police station in Rotterdam pretended to be a financial worker and contacted me, claiming that he supported me, was willing to give me financial support, and wanted to ask me to meet near Rotterdam Central Station. I felt that something was wrong, so I didn’t agree, and then the CCP bandits got angry and harassed me, using Telegram every day to make calls from morning to night.”

Maxime Hovenkamp, ​​a spokesman for the Dutch Foreign Ministry, told The Epoch Times on Wednesday (26th) that “the police are studying a protection plan for him (Wang Jingyu).” For details, she suggested that reporters ask the Dutch police or Ministry of Justice and Security.

Dutch Liberal People’s Party MP Ruben Brekelmans tweeted that these offices (the CCP’s “Overseas 110”) are “another example of the Chinese government’s infiltration of the Netherlands” and that “the CCP’s repressive model must not be allowed to infiltrate the Netherlands.” .”

Canada launches investigation into CCP’s “Overseas 110”

Conservation Defenders reports that there are at least three overseas 110-station addresses in Toronto, Canada. According to the Fujian government news report, the three addresses in Toronto, one is a convenience store in Scarborough, one is a residential house in Markham, and the other is a federally registered non-profit Chinese association – Toronto Fuqing Chamber of Commerce (CTFQBA). next industry.

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki described the Chinese Overseas Police Service as “a growing problem” and an investigation is already underway.

Weldon Epp, Director General of the North Asia and Oceania Division (NAOB) of the Canadian Department of Global Affairs, confirmed to Congress on October 3 that investigations had been launched into three CCP 110 overseas sites in Toronto. China has not signed a bilateral treaty allowing China to openly open a police station in Canada.

Peter Dahlin, founder of Conservation Defenders, previously told The Epoch Times that in addition to the three 110 stations in Toronto, there may be more such points in Canada, but they have not been exposed.

Darling also revealed that after the report was released, many national security or government agencies in Europe and the United States contacted Protection Defenders and asked for a careful discussion of the actions of the CCP’s overseas police stations.

Chinese police station in New York, U.S. lawmakers urge Biden administration to investigate

Recently, several members of the U.S. House of Representatives Republican Research Committee, including Jim Banks, sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony John Blinken and Attorney General Merrick Garland, asking for a stricter investigation of Chinese police on U.S. soil. Open police services.

The “Protection Guard” report revealed that the CCP Overseas Police 110 has a station in the “Changle Association”, a pro-CCP overseas Chinese group in Manhattan’s Chinatown, New York City.

“The Justice Department and State Department must explain why the Biden administration has allowed Chinese police to set up offices on American soil,” Banks told Fox News, adding, “When the Republicans retake the House, we will hold the Biden administration to account for its The responsibility of the Chinese Communist Party to help Zhou and abuse.”

“It’s unbelievable that we’re allowing Fuzhou police to operate on American soil,” Florida Rep. Michael Waltz told Fox.

“The CCP uses these institutions to hunt down political dissidents abroad while also jeopardizing U.S. national security,” he said in a statement. Serious abuse of the system.”

How many of the CCP’s overseas 110 dispatches have been set up around the world?

Dallin, founder of “Protection Guard”, revealed that investigators had seen a press release on July 5, 2018, the State Council of the Communist Party of China‘s “National Anti-gang Crime Special Fight Supervision Work Plan”, requiring 10 provinces to set up 110 such overseas stations. Pilot.

Protector said the CCP is conducting “illegal transnational policing operations” on five continents, targeting critics of the Chinese Communist Party abroad to harass, threaten their families in their home countries, and use “persuasion” techniques to get them back to China.

But China‘s foreign ministry has denied that Chinese police have set up offices in Europe, and spokesman Mao Ning told a news conference on Thursday that Chinese public security organs “strictly abide by international law and fully respect the judicial sovereignty of other countries.” Another spokesman, Wang Wenbin, said on Wednesday: “This allegation is simply not true.”

Fuzhou police take the lead in opening an alarm service desk

However, according to a report by Fujian Changan Net in January this year, in order to implement Xi Jinping’s important exposition on overseas Chinese affairs, the Fuzhou Municipal Public Security Bureau of Fujian Province took the lead in opening an alarm service desk in the country. Phone and cell phone alarm.

According to Yang Liyan, deputy director of the Command Center of the Fuzhou Public Security Bureau, “Overseas 110” will guide the police to report to the CCP’s local embassy or consulate or the Consular Protection Center of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for police situations that occur outside the country. Intelligence reported to the Ministry of Public Security of the Chinese Communist Party.

French Senator André Gattolin said in an interview with New Tang Dynasty Television (NTDTV) recently that the CCP’s approach is completely the behavior of a totalitarian state, “It is completely illegal to set up such a militia-style overseas police station. , is dangerous, and should take this issue seriously and fight back legally.”

