Everything you need to know before buying a Renault car (reliability, problems, prices, quality)

Renault boasts a long-standing heritage in the automotive industry since its inception. The French company has constantly contributed to innovations in the sector, producing a series of highly successful models that have influenced mobility on the road over time. The range of vehicles offered by Renault is wide and diverse, including city cars, sedans, station wagons, crossovers and SUVs. The extensive list of models covers a variety of market segments, ranging from small and compact cars to prestigious luxury cars.

Discovering Renault cars

Discovering Renault cars

Renault Twingo is a 5-door city car, characterized by lively and discreetly finished interiors. The engine and drive are located in the rear of the vehicle. The car offers good comfort for four passengers, but has limitations in terms of luggage space. Twingo reveals himself comfortable for urban driving: The steering responds lightly and the car has remarkable agility, with the ability to almost spin on itself. The starting price of around 15,000 euros.

The fifth generation of Renault Clio is preparing to receive an update, with particular attention to the design of the front. The interior is well finished and equipped with advanced technologies, however, access to the trunk can be awkward. The car offers good performance both in terms of road holding and comfort. Among the various driver assistance systems, there is also semi-autonomous driving technology, which allows greater assistance when driving on the motorway. Versions equipped with the 1.0 TCe engine stand out for their liveliness and low fuel consumption. The starting price for the Renault Clio in this configuration it is around 17,000 euros.

Renault Captur it is a spacious crossover in the passenger compartment, with particular attention to the finishes and a quality multimedia system. The car offers good road holding and is reactive when changing direction. While not designed for sports performanceHowever, the engines show remarkable responsiveness and low fuel consumption. The versions equipped with the 1.0 TCe LPG engine cost slightly more than those powered only by petrol. Starting price of around 22,000 euros.

Renault Arkana It is a coupé SUV derived from the Captur, characterized by a streamlined design but with ample space both in the passenger compartment and in the trunk. There endowment of technologies and accessories it is remarkable, and the finishes are of good quality. The car offers good road holding, with a responsive though slightly damped steering, while still guaranteeing adequate comfort even on rough surfaces. The starting price for the Renault Arkana in these configurations is around 31,000 euros.

Renault Austral it is a medium-sized crossover equipped with a distinctive dashboard, characterized by the L-shaped configuration of the two displays. A notable advantage of this vehicle is the sliding rear sofa, which offers more flexibility in the interior space. The car stands out for its remarkable agility and appreciable performance with all the engines available: the 1.2 three-cylinder mild hybrid engine and the 1.3 four-cylinder mild hybrid engine. The starting price for the Renault Austral is around 32,000 euros.

What you need to know about Renault cars

Renault has invested in the production of electric and hybrid vehicles, aiming to contribute to the transition towards sustainable mobility. Its range of electric vehicles, known as ZE (Zero Emission), includes successful models such as the Renault Zoe, a popular electric compact in the market. Safety is a priority for Renault, therefore its vehicles undergo rigorous crash and safety tests in order to achieve positive Euro Ncap ratings. The Renault automaker is renowned for its continuous innovations in the automotive industry. It has developed cutting-edge technologies, including assisted driving systems, the R-Link multimedia system and other intelligent solutions for advanced connectivity and interaction with the vehicle.

Renault’s passion for motor racing is evident from its active participation in several categories, including Formula 1. Experience in motorsport has helped transfer technologies and know-how from racetracks to road car production. Thanks to its commitment to innovation and quality, Renault has been awarded several awards and accolades over the years, both for the design of its models and for the adoption of advanced technological solutions. The Renault brand has global recognition and a significant international presence. The automaker produces vehicles in numerous factories located on different continents, allowing it to meet the needs of consumers around the world.

Renault car reliability and safety

The independent European institution Euro N cap carries out tests on the safety of new cars, providing assessments in four specific categories: protection of adults and children inside the car in the event of a simulated collision, the vehicle’s ability to reduce the consequences on vulnerable users such as pedestrians and cyclists in the event of impact, and the effectiveness of driver assistance systems in preventing accidents.

With regard to the vehicles of the automaker Renault, the assisted driving systems have achieved the maximum score in the Euro Ncap evaluations, defined as “very good”. The cars have proven themselves in their ability to deliver a optimal driver support, without however inducing an excessive dependence on the semi-autonomous driving system. Euro NCAP praised the ability of Renault systems to react to road characteristics, such as early deceleration in bends and roundabouts, improving driver safety and reducing fatigue.

The vehicles are equipped with compelling backup safety systems and have been praised for accurately communicating their systems’ capabilities and limitations. The Renault Austral Active Driver Assist system achieved the highest score ever achieved by any assisted driving system tested so far by Euro NCAP. Renault Austral demonstrates a more complete responsiveness to the maneuvers of other vehicles, further improving the safety and reliability of its assisted driving technologies.

Since reliability is based on the number and type of faults affecting the car, Other consumption went in search of the flaws most reported by the respondents. Among the problems that motorists have to deal with most, in first place there are those concerning the electrical part of the cars. Among the brands that suffer more than the average from this type of trouble there is also Renault. Other visits to the workshop are reported for problems related to engine combustion, from which Renault suffers in particular, and for the electrical parts connected to the engine, for which Renault also stands out negatively.

Based on the findings from TÜV Sud, a certification, inspection and testing body, it emerges that most new cars have a lack of significant defects in the first few years of use. Reliability gets worse over time. In the specific case of Renault Kangoo, identified as the car with the most problems after the fifth inspection, there were 37.5 examples with defects out of every 100 cars tested. This type of analysis does not only depend on the intrinsic quality of the vehicle, since cars have become more reliable on average. Periodic maintenance plays a fundamental role in the incidence of more or less serious defects.

