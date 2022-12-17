2022 is destined to be an extraordinary year. We saw the RM 38-02 pink tourbillon launched by RICHARD MILLE, and witnessed the RM UP-01 breaking the record of mechanical watches with a thickness of 1.76mm. RM 07-01 starry sky The series maps the stars on the wrist. As the time of 2022 gradually passes, RICHARD MILLE has recently launched two new watches, combining the brand’s watchmaking creativity with superb craftsmanship.

In March of this year, RICHARD MILLE launched a new brown cermet model for the very classic RM 17-01 watch in the tourbillon series. . Its metal-ceramic case exudes a metallic brown light, which is matched with the red gold middle case, shining a pleasing warmth.





RM 17-01 Tourbillon watch

The RM 17-01 Tourbillon watch is a continuation of the RM 017 series: the iconic tonneau-shaped case presents clean and elegant lines, highlighting its elegant and technically sophisticated movement. The RM 017 caliber symbolizes tradition and superior fine watchmaking values, incorporating Richard Mille’s dedication to mechanical innovation, and showing it through the function and power reserve display, and even the large amount of titanium alloy used in the movement.





RM 17-02 Tourbillon Watch (Blue)





RM 17-02 Tourbillon Watch (White)

The recently launched RM 17-02 tourbillon watch uses blue TZP ceramics or white ATZ ceramics to create the complicated curves on the watch, which requires a long process of precision machining and diamond polishing. The warm luster of the highly polished rim sets off the tonneau-shaped case and columns. The same polished columns highlight the ultimate elegance of the satin-finished red gold middle case. The RM017 movement carried by the watch symbolizes the tradition and excellence cherished in advanced watchmaking, and incorporates RICHARD MILLE’s enthusiasm for mechanical innovation and relentless pursuit of visual details. At the same time, the bridges and bottom plates of this watch are treated with blue and gold PVD coatings, which complement the ceramics and add pleasing brilliance to the smooth curves of the RM 17-02 Tourbillon watch.





The shape of the new RM 17-02 watch is like a flowing note, breaking away from the shackles of gravity, dancing light ballet, playing a song of elegance and excellence, just to interpret the passion of RICHARD MILLE, and the beauty of design and craftsmanship.

Not only is there a new addition to the RM 017 series, but the RM 21-01 watch, which has attracted much attention since its launch, also ushered in a follow-up work.





RM 21-01 Aerodynamic Tourbillon Watch

The RM 21-01 aerodynamic tourbillon watch is one of the masterpieces that incorporate aerospace elements. The first thing that catches the eye is the new case design. The structure of the 5N red gold case is very complicated, and the bezel and column made of Carbon TPT® carbon fiber material are used as the structural support to further strengthen its precise structure. The center of the bottom plate is still made of Carbon TPT® carbon fiber material, and the blue PVD coated HAYNES® 214® material is used for the first time to create a honeycomb-like orthorhombic crystal structure on the bottom plate, reflecting the concept of air flow. This nickel-chromium-aluminium-iron alloy can withstand high temperatures exceeding 955 degrees Celsius and is a special material for aerospace engine combustion chambers.





The sapphire crystal mirror allows the RM 21-01 manual winding movement structure to be unreservedly presented. The power reserve display is at 11 o’clock on the watch, and the torque indicator is at 1 o’clock. The latter can visually display the internal tension of the mainspring, thereby optimizing the timing performance of the movement. There is a function selector at 4 o’clock, which can be controlled by a button located in the center of the Carbon TPT® carbon fiber and 5N red gold crown; the crown is equipped with a gasket of the same material as the white rubber strap. With a simple push, you can switch between neutral (N), winding (W) and setting the watch time (H).





RM 21-02 Aerodyne Tourbillon Watch

The new RM 21-02 Aerodyne tourbillon watch recently released by RICHARD MILLE is also inspired by the aviation field. The aviation field has always been an inexhaustible source of inspiration for RICHARD MILLE, and Carbon TPT® carbon fiber is an extraordinary material originating from the universe. In addition, many materials come out of the aviation world and are used in the watchmaking industry, such as titanium alloy, honeycomb cube titanium aluminum plate, ARCAP, tungsten carbide, Alusic alloy and so on.





The honeycomb geometric structure in the bottom plate of the RM 21-02 watch is made of HAYNES ® 214 ® material with black PVD coating, which is often found in technically demanding professional gas turbine components, such as honeycomb seals, combustion chamber splash plates and Other static oxidation limiting components. The honeycomb geometric pattern was originally the research topic of NASA and applied to the wing of a supersonic aircraft. Both Carbon TPT® carbon fiber and HAYNES ®214® materials undoubtedly reflect the concept of aviation and speed.





torque indicator

Both the barrel and the tourbillon are placed inside the center of the aerodynamic structure of the watch. Balance on a light bridge with four arms on either side. The function selector, power reserve indicator and torque indicator can help users know the performance of the watch clearly. The entire system is made of pentapole titanium alloy, and the bridge plates are treated with black and gray PVD coating.

If the RM 17-02 Tourbillon watch is a model of classic watch rejuvenation, showing the aesthetics of the watch, then the RM 21-02 Aerodyne Tourbillon watch redefines design, mechanical manufacturing, and material application. Pushes the boundaries of watchmaking. These two watches have the essence of the RICHARD MILLE brand and are worth exploring.



