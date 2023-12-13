Family and friends demand justice

The body of a 28-year-old Cuban mother was found on the side of a road in the town of Boniato, in the capital municipality of Santiago de Cuba as confirmed by numerous reports on social networks.

The deceased young woman – mother of a child of just four years old – has been identified as Lisbeth Cintra.

The lifeless body of Lisbeth – known as “Lilo” and who was the niece of baseball player Osmel Cintra – was found in the early hours of Saturday before reaching the Patera bridge.

The circumstances of the young woman’s death are unclear, which apparently could be a femicide. Some attribute her death to an accident, others claim that she was also beaten and sexually abused.

The Cuban Niover Licea shared a video in which The police are allegedly seen examining the body in the presence of several residents of the area.

In social networks, Several people close to the victim have been shocked by his death and demand justice.

“My God, how unfair life is! You left us without a farewell, out of nowhere. Today I feel such great pain that I don’t know how to explain. You who were a friend, sister, companion and very good mother. I hope that justice is done and that person pays for the pain they have caused your family and friends,” Internet user Irania González wrote on Facebook.

“Without words with these things that are happening. I don’t know what else to say. I just hope that God has you in Glory. You will always be in our hearts and we will never forget you,” he added.

The Facebook group Denouncing Crimes in Cuba has left a shocking version of what happened.

“On the night of last Friday the 8th, the young woman was visiting her pregnant sister who is hospitalized, when she received a call from a friend who invited her to go out, even though her sister advised her not to do so (due to the time it was ), she decided to accept the invitation of her friend, who arrived at the appointment accompanied by her husband and two other men,” said the aforementioned profile.

According to the testimony – presumably obtained from close sources – the young woman’s death was extremely violent.

“They are all already detained. The ‘friend’ declared in the reconstruction of the events that she heard everything despite putting on headphones to not hear,” the source concluded in reference to the account of what happened, which we prefer to omit due to its crudeness.

At the closing of this note there is no confirmation from official sources of what happened. So far, feminist platforms have not commented on the tragic event either.

The death of Lisbeth Cintra comes to light almost at the same time as the brutal attack of which another Cuban mother was the victim, who was attacked and maimed in the province of Sancti Spíritus by the father of her daughter who escaped from a place where he was serving a sentence to attack her.

In that case, although the violent attack has not been revealed until now, the incident dates back to November 28, the day the victim – identified as Yadira Reyes Urrelis – was attacked with machetes in the presence of her daughter. The woman lost both of her arms as a result of the violent act.

Both the death of Lisbeth Cintra and the brutal attack on Yadira Reyes Urrelis once again put the drama of gender violence in Cuba on the table.

Until December 1, YoSíTeCreo in Cuba and the Alas Tensas Gender Observatory (OGAT) They had verified 80 femicides in the country, eight attempted femicides and two gender-related murders.

