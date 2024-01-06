fighting in Gaza, situation of civilians and more

Gazans Face ‘Highest Levels of Food Insecurity Ever Recorded’, Says UN Aid Chief

The United Nations’ top emergency relief official, Martin Griffiths, has issued a stark warning that famine is “just around the corner” for the people of Gaza. According to Griffiths, Gaza is facing “the highest levels of food insecurity ever recorded.” The situation is dire, with the death toll reaching tens of thousands, medical facilities under attack, and functioning hospitals in short supply.

Griffiths painted a grim picture of life in Gaza, describing it as “a place of death and despair.” The report, published by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, highlights the dire circumstances that have unfolded in Gaza since Hamas launched an attack on Israel in October 2023.

The UN official stated that Gaza has become “uninhabitable,” with overflowing sewers and the spread of infectious diseases in overcrowded shelters. He also noted that around 180 Palestinian women are giving birth daily in the midst of this chaos.

The ongoing tensions in the region, including rocket attacks on Israel and the continued holding of hostages in Gaza, have raised fears of a broader war in the Middle East. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s current trip to the region is focused on addressing these concerns, particularly those involving Iranian-backed groups such as the Houthi rebels in Yemen and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Griffiths called on all parties involved in the conflict to respect international law, protect civilians, and address their essential needs. He urged the international community to use its influence to bring an immediate end to the war and release all hostages.

“This war should never have started. But it is time for it to end,” Griffiths concluded, stressing the urgency of the situation and the need for global intervention to prevent further suffering in Gaza.

Share this: Facebook

X

