Filipinos Rally at Philippine Foreign Office to Protest Japan’s Nuclear-Contaminated Water Discharge Plan

Title: Filipinos Protest Japan’s Plan to Discharge Nuclear-Contaminated Water into the Sea

Hangzhou Net – July 20, 2023

Filipino citizens gathered in front of the Philippine Foreign Office on July 19th to voice their opposition to Japan’s proposed plan of discharging nuclear-contaminated water into the sea. The protesters called upon the Philippine government to take action and protect the lives and livelihoods of their people.

The demonstration took place outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Philippines, where a group of Filipinos urged their government to stand against Japan’s decision. They argued that the discharge of nuclear-contaminated water not only poses a threat to the Japanese population but also endangers the lives of those who depend on marine resources for their livelihoods.

Josh Peralta, one of the protesters, expressed his concerns about the potential consequences of Japan’s plan. Peralta stated, “First of all, we ask the Japanese government to stop the plan to discharge nuclear-contaminated water into the Pacific Ocean because it will obviously have an impact on neighboring countries. If they (Japan) are so sure and say that there is scientific evidence that this water can be used, then let them use it first.”

The protesters submitted a petition to the Philippine Ministry of Foreign Affairs, urging the government to express its opposition to Japan and demand the effective protection of fishermen’s rights. The petition highlighted concerns about the potential ramifications of Japan’s actions on the livelihoods of Filipino fishermen and the broader population.

Peralta emphasized the significance of the Philippine government’s role in challenging Japan’s decision. He stated, “We call on the Philippine Ministry of Foreign Affairs to stand up and oppose the Japanese government’s sea discharge plan because it will definitely seriously affect our fishermen. Not only that, but it affects people across the country.”

The ongoing protests in the Philippines reflect the deep concerns of Filipino citizens regarding the potential environmental and health risks associated with Japan’s plan to discharge nuclear-contaminated water into the sea. As the issue continues to gain international attention, it remains to be seen how the Philippine government and other governments in the region will respond to Japan’s proposal.

