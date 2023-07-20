The case of theft of 2 million rupees from a house by breaking the lock in Tandoor was solved, the money was recovered, two arrested, three escaped: District SP press conference

From the house by breaking the lock in the tandoor 20 lakhs Case solution of theft of Rs

Hidden in the garbage can 19 lakhs Recovered, two youth arrested, three escaped

Press conference of SP District Waqarabad Koti Reddy, congratulations to the local police

Waqarabad/Tandoor: 19. July

In Tandoor Town of Waqarabad District July 15 By breaking the lock from the locked house of Mohammad Wajid RT A Consultant near Kuaskari Masjid. 20 lakhs The Tandoor police have investigated the case of theft of more than Rs 72 Two youths involved in this incident have been arrested, while the other three robbers are absconding.

After the theft, they hid it in a garbage can 19 lakhs The police also recovered Rs. After stealing, one lakh rupees were divided among these five thieves.

In this regard, in a press conference held at Tandoor Police Station today, SP District Waqarabad Nandyala Koti Reddy IPS presented the recovered money and the two arrested youths to the media and informed them about the details and said that Muhammad Wajid July 13 After locking their house, the persons had left for Hyderabad with the family to attend the dawat.

When he July 15 When he returned to his house, he saw that the door of his house was broken, and when he went inside the house, the cupboard was also open. Mohammad Wajid had filed a theft complaint in Tandoor police station that a few days ago he was on Kundinli Road. had sold his plot and 20 lakhs Having kept more than Rs. in the cupboard, they locked the house and the cupboard and left for Hyderabad. By breaking the lock, unknown thieves have stolen the money in the cupboard.

SP District Waqarabad Nandyala Koti Reddy IPS said that after the complaint was filed, special investigation teams were formed under the supervision of DSP Tandoor G. Shekhar Gaur and the leadership of Circle Inspector Police Tandoor Rajendra Reddy. With the help of footage from CCTV cameras, the police arrested Abu Bakr Qureshi ( 21 years old ) who accepted that he and his other four accomplices had committed the robbery.

Abu Bakr Qureshi was employed by Muhammad Wajid for a few days who knew that the plot money was with Muhammad Wajid 20 lakhs There is more than Rs. According to District SP, Abu Bakr Qureshi, his cousin brother Safyan (25 years old) planned the theft together with and for this they included Mohammad Khalil resident of Tandoor, Tauseef resident of Qadim Tandoor, Deepak resident of Andraman Colony.

Abu Bakr Qureshi and Khalil procured an iron rod from near Royal Kanta for the purpose of committing robbery in the locked house of Muhammad Wajid and in the night 11 o’clock They reached the house of Mohammad Wajid by motorcycle while Tausif, Abu Wasafian and Deepak reached by auto rickshaw and stopped under the nearby railway flyover bridge.

Later, Abu Bakr and Khalil entered the locked house from the rear and broke the lock of the house and entered inside. The keys of the cupboard were there. Hotel lying down 365 All those who arrived were robbed 500 Consisting of notes of Rs 20 lakhs Of Rs 40 Of this after counting the bundles one hundred thousand Each person taking Rs 20 thousand Distributed Rs. and the rest 19 lakhs They hid the money in a garbage can and escaped.

In this regard, the police arrested Abu Bakr Qureshi and Safian involved in the robbery incident and sent them to judicial custody. While Taseef, Khalil and Deepak are absconding. District SPN. Koti Reddy said that Abu Bakr and Safian had already been arrested. The cases are not registered while the three absconding youths have been registered in the past for fighting and rioting.

This case 72 The District SP congratulated DSP Tandoor G. Shekhargad and Circle Inspector Rajendra Reddy present in the press conference for arresting the thieves and recovering the stolen money, along with police constables Muhammad Amjad, Muhammad Shabbir, Shiva, who were involved in the investigation. And while congratulating Saipa, he handed over the cash reward.

In this press conference, District SPN Koti Reddy said that the case was solved quickly due to the installation of CCTV cameras at various places by local MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy and others. He advised the public. Diya to install CCTV cameras in their houses and colonies, due to which the possibility of such incidents is reduced.

