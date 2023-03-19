Home World Flashes of San Giuseppe, Zen guerrilla warfare, stone throwing against the forces of order
World

Flashes of San Giuseppe, Zen guerrilla warfare, stone throwing against the forces of order

by admin
Flashes of San Giuseppe, Zen guerrilla warfare, stone throwing against the forces of order

by blogsicilia.it – ​​15 minutes ago

Crime disguised as tradition: there are no other words to describe what happened in various popular neighborhoods of Palermo. As usual, the night of March 19 was marked by the so-called flames of San Giuseppe, or…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «St. Joseph’s flames, Zen guerrilla warfare, stone-throwing against the forces of order appeared 15 minutes ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Trapani Birgi radio survey on Sunday 05 March 2023 at 12:00

You may also like

The mayor of Newark has partnered with a...

UBS offers a billion to buy Credit Suisse,...

Jerry Calà is better and on social networks...

War in Iraq, 20 years later: what remains...

“Massa Fum”, third preview of the new work...

Rada Manojlović published a picture from the hospital...

Milorad Dodik and Draško Milinović visited the works...

in the last few matches only two direct...

Parts of the boat found near the Pancevac...

Udinese transfer market – Laki surprises everyone /...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy