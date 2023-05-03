Florinel Coman, the highest paid player in League I

Florinel Coman brilliantly overcame the two years in which he was more injured and made an appearance on the field. The 25-year-old has returned to the form that established him and is, once again, an exponential footballer for FCSB. And Gigi Becali did not remain indifferent to the developments of “Mbappe”.

Florinel Coman has become the highest paid player in League I, after Gigi Becali announced that he increased his monthly salary from 20,000 euros to 30,000, in an attempt to convince him not to go abroad at the end of the season. Thus, Coman earns a net annual salary of 360 thousand euros.

“Florinel Coman couldn’t do much with Craiova University because he has bruises. In training he was only hit with the ball and it hurt. Coman, that’s it, he’s better than Florinel Coman before, he can’t be held back! He had 20,000, I made his monthly salary 30,000 (number of euros)! What to do? You have to give him a motivation”, declared Gigi Becali.

Florinel Coman is wanted, again, by those from Sporting Lisbon, and if they fail to convince him to stay at FCSB, Becali would like to get at least 6-7 million euros in exchange for his star.

Only Ciprian Deac and Mario Camora from CFR Cluj have salaries relatively close to that of Florinel Coman, with 300,000 euros each. Coman has scored 3 goals and provided an assist in FCSB’s 6 play-off matches so far. Through his achievements he brought no less than 7 points to the team, which keep FCSB in the fight for the title.

Photo source: sports