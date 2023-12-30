Folk Song Spectacular: A Thousand Miles of Music Along the Red River

“Folk Song Spectacular Enters the Thousand Miles Red River and Sings a Thousand Miles Long Song”

On December 29th, the 17th edition of the Folk Song Review “Songs of Thousands of Miles of Red River” – Yunnan’s classic folk song music sharing session took place on the Red River on the Sino-Vietnamese border. The event was a celebration of the ancient river and the terraces on the clouds, harmonizing with the people living along its banks.

The event, which was held in Honghe, also known as the Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, paid homage to the international river that originates from the Ailao Mountains and flows over 1,000 kilometers before reaching the South China Sea. The Red River is famous for being “the Red River has thousands of miles of songs”, with a rich history of folk songs.

The sharing session featured performances of various folk songs and dances, including “Azuhe”, “唻啯婷”, “The Sentimental Bawu”, “Stepping on the Clouds”, “Honey’s Love Song”, “Forever Norma Amy”, “Long Street Banquet”, and “Falling in Love with You, Red River”. The event showcased the unique characteristic of Honghe folk songs, which seamlessly integrate song and dance, inviting all to join in the celebration.

The event was hosted by the Honghe Prefecture Song and Dance Ensemble, a professional art group established in February 1951, and was supported by various government departments and cultural organizations. The sharing session was broadcasted through various domestic and foreign platform accounts, reaching a wide audience including media outlets in Thailand, Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Japan, Nepal, and India.

The event was a testament to the rich cultural heritage of the Red River and the communities that call its banks home. It served as a reminder of the power of music and dance to bring people together and celebrate traditions that have been passed down through generations.

