for Bassetti it is also spreading in Europe

It seems that Dengue fever is becoming a real epidemic. In Argentinathe viral disease counts approx 41 thousand cases and has already caused 39 dead. Second Matthew Bassettidirector of the infectious diseases clinic of the San Martino polyclinic in Genoa, the disease is also spreading in Europe. The alarm comes from the south of Francebut also fromEngland and by some cases recorded in Italia.





The alarm of the infectious disease specialist Bassetti

In South America “the Dengue scares”. To say it is the infectious disease specialist Matthew Bassetti. Heard from the newspaper ‘Il Fatto Quotidiano’, Bassetti explained that the disease is also spreading in Europe.

In particular, the expert said that there are “autochthonous cases” in the south of France. The race of Dengue in the old continent could be linked to “globalization and global warming”, Bassetti specified.

A field hospital set up in Bolivia in February 2023 due to the increase in dengue cases





In Europe there are cases also in England. Without considering, then, the recent infections identified in the San Donato hospital in Arezzo.

What is Dengue and how is it transmitted?

Dengue fever is a viral disease spread through mosquito bites. More specifically, they are the yellow fever mosquitoes (Aedes aegypti) from le tiger mosquitoes (Aedes albopictus) to transmit the disease.

The process of transmission occurs through the bite, but not really due to it. Dengue, in fact, is transmitted because mosquitoes have already bitten a sick person.





Exposure to infection could have serious consequences if not treated properly. This is demonstrated by the deaths recorded in Argentina.

The cases of contagion in Argentina and France

In 2023, the numbers of infections increased significantly. In Argentinaespecially, are counted over 41 thousand cases so i 39 deaths.

But the spread of the disease also worries theEuropa. In 2022, in fact, in south of France has developed a outbreak of about 30 cases.





One of the particularly attentive infections is that which concerns a French woman transplanted in the United Kingdom. The 44-year-old had been in France, in Nice, for a visit to some relatives of hers.

That’s where he contracted the virus. On his return to the UK, in fact, the first symptoms appeared. The woman demonstrated fever for about three days and accused heachache e muscle aches.

These are some of the symptoms caused by dengue to which are added, about 3 or 4 days after the fever, also skin irritation, nausea e vomit.



