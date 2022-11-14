Foreign media: France strengthens border control to protest Italian immigration policy

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-11-15 00:32

Reference News Network reported on November 14 that according to the Associated Press, the French authorities decided to strengthen control of the border between the two countries as the diplomatic dispute between France and Italy over immigration policy and humanitarian rescue ships did not see an end. On the 13th, long queues formed at the border crossing between northern Italy and France.

According to reports, France announced this week that it will send 500 more law enforcement officers to strengthen control of the French-Italian border. The move was in retaliation for Italy’s slowness in helping humanitarian ships rescue migrants in the Mediterranean.

On the 13th, police patrolled trains and roads crossing the border to stop migrants trying to enter, the report said. On the winding coastal road that connects the two countries, the drive from France to Italy is smooth, but the drive from Italy to France is extremely slow. A reporter saw that the French border police had to stop almost every vehicle. They asked the driver to open the trunk and boarded a large vehicle such as a camper for inspection.

After a week-long standoff, Italy allowed three aid groups to disembark their passengers at Italian ports because doctors believed they were already very weak, but rejected a fourth aid group’s application, the report said. The rescue ship “Viking of the Seas” has been at sea for nearly three weeks and finally docked in Toulon, France, after being refused to dock in Paris.

According to reports, the new government of Italian Prime Minister Meloni has vowed that Italy will no longer be the main port of entry for stowaways, while demanding more European action to take responsibility and monitor organizations carrying out humanitarian aid in the Mediterranean.

According to the report, France has strongly criticized Italy’s treatment of the “Viking at Sea”. In retaliation, France announced it was withdrawing from the EU’s “solidarity” mechanism approved in June to resettle 3,000 migrants from Italy.