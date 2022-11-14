Twitter employees are on high alert. Elon Musk in his first speech to employees said bankruptcy could be a possibility if the company doesn’t start generating more revenue. Elon Musk himself says he’s overworked. “I have too much work on my plate, that’s for sure,” the businessman said, answering questions during a session of the B20 in Indonesia, an economic conference that runs parallel to the G20 meeting in Bali this week. “I’m working to the best of my ability: from morning to night, seven days a week”.

Musk’s statements come after he announced nearly 3,700 layoffs in Twitter and then backtracked on some but also eliminated the possibility of smart working for social media employees.

The histrionic entrepreneur at the head of Tesla and Space X in the past has announced that he uses time with the 5-minute rule, planning the day in blocks of time to be assigned a specific task or activity. For example, Musk uses the time lock method to reply to late emails, to eat meals, or to schedule business meetings.

Il secret of success by Elon Musk is just the 5 minute rule. From waking up in the morning to going to bed in the evening, Musk already plans the whole day by dividing it into blocks (parts) of 5 minutes.

Meanwhile Tesla trudges on Wall Street

This incessant work is currently not giving satisfaction to Musk who in the last three months has seen his Tesla collapse by 38% on Wall Street. losing more than double the Nasdaq’s nearly -15% and over 5 times the S&P 500’s -7.5%. are shown concerned that the purchase of social media would reduce Musk’s commitment to other companies he leads.

Musk also risks losing the throne of the world‘s number one billionaire with Bernard Arnault not too far away (Musk $ 199.8 billion vs Arnault’s $ 175.5 billion according to Forbes data).

Twitter: layoffs continue

A large number of Twitter contract workers discovered they were suddenly fired this weekend after losing access to Slack and other work systems, according to internal communications shared with CNBC by full-time Twitter employees. According to Platformer, who first reported the cuts, about 4,400 of the 5,500 contract workers were cut