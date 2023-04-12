The former doctor of Virtus Bologna Giampaolo Amatoarrested on charges of killing his wife, is also being investigated for the death of his mother-in-law, Giulia Tateowho died 22 days before her daughter.





The investigation into the death of Giampaolo Amato’s mother-in-law

The news, as reported by the agency ‘ANSA’, emerged from the precautionary custody order signed by the Gip Claudio Parishowever, where it is underlined that the medico-legal outcomes on the second case of possible murder with the administration of drugs are to be considered “preliminary and in need of confirmatory investigations”.

The analyzes “tested positive for Midazolam and its metabolite” and the suspicion of the presence of sevoflurane in the lung sample also emerged.

The accusations against Giampaolo Amato for the death of his wife Isabella Lsalad

The investigating judge Claudio Paris, who ordered the prison for the doctor Giampaolo Amato, accused of having murdered his 62-year-old wife with the administration of drugs between 30 and 31 October 2021, concluded that the motive for the murder of Isabella Linsalata it is, as again reported by ‘ANSA’, “primarily of a sentimental nature, without however even being able to exclude the incidence of economic drives”.





The investigating judge reconstructed the suspect’s extramarital relationship with a young woman and concluded that it is “certainly this unmentionable desire”, that is to leave his wife for another, “that prompted him to voluntarily cause her death”.

A plausible hypothesis, according to the investigating magistrate Claudio Paris himself, is that Giampaolo Amato may have administered lethal drugs to his wife in herbal tea.

Isabella Lsalad’s death took place in the Murri district of Bologna.





The profile of Giampaolo Amato described by the Gip

The suspect Giampaolo Amato, an employee of theAuslwas described by the magistrate as “a man in the face of very painful decisions, torn between the desire not to make his family suffer and the desire to live freely his relationship with his young lover”. Precisely because “of his statements ambiguityundergoes in that period a series of pressures, frustrations and humiliations that make it a man on the corner, unhappy and dangerous“.

The judge continued his reasoning as follows: “It is clear that this state of affairs would suddenly resolve itself if the only obstacle to his love story ceased to stand in the way” and, that is, “his marriage to Lsalata; or rather, it would be solved in a painless way for the image that she wants to preserve of herself, if the marriage ended for reasons of force majeure, not at all attributable in the eyes of third parties to her défaillances as a husband, and to her desire, potentially already leaked or in any case intuible, to leave his wife for another woman”.

According to what was written by the investigating magistrate, “it is undoubtedly this unspeakable desire which may have prompted him already in 2019 to make an attempt on her life”, again with the administration of drugs, “as well as it is undoubtedly this unmentionable desire that prompted him to voluntarily cause her death in 2021”.





On the other hand, as regards the economic motive, it concerns the “far from prosperous” situation of the suspect, who would have had “a lot to lose from a possible divorce with his wife”, in possession of “appreciable real estate assets” . Furthermore, “the eventuality of remaining a widower, in addition to giving him the possibility of finally living his love story” with his lover, would also have offered Giampaolo Amato “a flattering succession”.

After the death of his wife, the extramarital relationship between the doctor and the young woman was interrupted.



