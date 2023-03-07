by siciliafan.it – ​​1 minute ago

Located at a depth of 54 meters, the wreck of a “Kittyhawk” aircraft has been identified in the seabed of San Giovanni Li Cuti. In 2021 Fabio Portella reported the presence of this aircraft stuck in the seabed.…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Found in the depths of San Giovanni Li Cuti the wreck of a Kittyhawk appeared 1 minute ago on the online newspaper siciliafan.it”.