The president of Fox Corp, Rupert Murdoch, he acknowledged under oath that some Fox anchors have “supported” the idea that the presidential election US 2020 have been stolen. Some popular network television commentators have “endorsed” the conspiracy theory propounded by Donald Trump Murdoch said testifying at thelawsuit initiated by Dominion Voting System (the company that manufactures electronic voting machines, ndr) which accuses Fox News of helping to promote the idea that election machinery had stole votes from Trump. Dominion’s filing is a defamation lawsuit of 1.6 billion dollars.

Murdoch, according to the excerpts released from the testimony, has nevertheless highlighted that he doubted the theory ridden by the former president. Murdoch’s testimony sheds light on the internal deliberations at Fox that led the network to endorse the statements about electoral fraud despite the awareness that they were unfounded, to try not to lose spectators. Trial documents reveal that Fox executives, as well as some of the station’s most well-known faces, including hosts Maria Bartiromo, Lou Dobbs, Sean Hannity and Jeanine Pirro, they reacted with disbelief and ridicule at false accusations launched by Trump against Dominion, and they decided to relaunch and ride them anyway. When asked if he could have stopped the spread of false information Murdoch replied: “I could have. But I didn’t.”