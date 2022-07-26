Home World From Egypt to Ethiopia, Lavrov’s journey to bring Africa to Russia’s side
World

From Egypt to Ethiopia, Lavrov’s journey to bring Africa to Russia’s side

by admin
From Egypt to Ethiopia, Lavrov’s journey to bring Africa to Russia’s side

Russia seeks to expand its influence in Africa and broaden consensus across the continent for its “military operation” in Ukraine, as the Kremlin continues to call the invasion. The Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov he is touring the African capitals to reaffirm Vladimir Putin’s official position, namely that Moscow is not the aggressor in Ukraine, nor is it responsible for the global food crisis resulting from the war, which has hit Africa in a particular way.

See also  Coronavirus, latest data. In Italy another 4,830 cases and 73 victims, positive rate of 1.5%

You may also like

United Kingdom, fear of the TV debate between...

Gas at 214 euros (+ 21%), electricity still...

Jiang Feng: See how Wu Ahping’s confession on...

Are the Europeans who are accustomed to installing...

Athens tries to take a selfie as soon...

China vs USA: military threat grows in Taiwan

Almost all of France sounded drought alarm, 90...

The Taiwan military exercise imitated Ukraine to dig...

After 20 years, Khalid Ahmed Qasim, “the artist”...

Hong Kong exports unexpectedly shrank 6.4% in June,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy